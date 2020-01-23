Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan News

Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar responsible for flour, sugar crises: Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed on Thursday PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar for the sugar and flour crises in the country.

In a statement issued to the media, Aurangzeb termed the increase in sugar price despite a good yield from sugarcane crop a “robbery under the government’s patronage”.

She said giving the sugar price control to Tareen and Bakhtiar was a conflict of interest.

“If the control remains with them, then the price of sugar is feared to reach Rs100 per kg,” the PML-N spokesperson said. “Who will ask the ones controlling 40% of the overall sugar production to account for it?

Aurangzeb said the prevailing sugar and flour crises constituted the “biggest case” of Pakistan’s history.

The chief justice of Pakistan should take a suo moto notice on the matter, she added.

