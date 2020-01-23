Islamabad police get body cameras, special tablets

Body cameras and special tablets have been given to the Islamabad police.

Initially, only 10 cops have been given the devices. These personnel have been posted at five different pickets across the city.

The police will reportedly procure more cameras and tablets soon.

Officers with body cameras & special tablets posted at 05 different pickets.

These cameras will be linked with safe city & will record conversation between citizens & officials at pickets.@dcislamabad @omer_khan99 pic.twitter.com/0bESQWjUH7 — DIG Operations Islamabad (@DigIslamabad) January 23, 2020

The cameras will help record conversations between citizens and officials, while the tablets will allow them to check people’s criminal records using their CNIC numbers.

Islamabad IG Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan met Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and briefed him about the use of the body cameras.

On January 17, the Karachi traffic police also announced that they have decided to buy 500 body cameras for on-duty traffic police personnel to monitor their behaviour with the public.

These cameras are expected to be purchased within three months.

Another 210 cameras will be bought from the police budget for police who conduct snap checking in the city.

All the devices will be purchased for approximately Rs110 million.