Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Islamabad police get body cameras, special tablets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Islamabad police get body cameras, special tablets

Photo: Islamabad police/Twitter

Body cameras and special tablets have been given to the Islamabad police.

Initially, only 10 cops have been given the devices. These personnel have been posted at five different pickets across the city.

The police will reportedly procure more cameras and tablets soon.

 The cameras will help record conversations between citizens and officials, while the tablets will allow them to check people’s criminal records using their CNIC numbers.

Islamabad IG Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan met Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and briefed him about the use of the body cameras.

On January 17, the Karachi traffic police also announced that they have decided to buy 500 body cameras for on-duty traffic police personnel to monitor their behaviour with the public.

These cameras are expected to be purchased within three months.

Another 210 cameras will be bought from the police budget for police who conduct snap checking in the city.

All the devices will be purchased for approximately Rs110 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.