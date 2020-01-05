Iqra Aziz’s upcoming show Jhooti bashed for being ‘toxic’

Pakistani dramas are often called out for being problematic and misogynistic. Actor Iqra Aziz’s upcoming show Jhooti became an addition to the list of problematic shows hours after its teaser was released.

The teaser shows the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor on the verge of tears calling out men for abusing their male power. She points out some bruises on her face claiming that she got them after her husband beat her up.

Just when you start sympathising with her, a look of deceit appears on her face. The remainder of the clip hints that Aziz might have done this to herself as she applauds her performance in the mirror.

Just hours after its release, the teaser garnered strong reactions on social media. People started calling it misogynistic and accused it of mocking of victims of domestic abuse.

ARY really is on a mission to villify women.

Ikra Aziz points at bruises and cries about domestic violence in the promo for Jhooti and then cracks up with laughter about her lying skills.

Women’s suffering is already ignored. Why create dramas to further demonise them? — 🥨 (@vordwomitt) January 5, 2020

what kind of misogyny level is this…#Jhooti https://t.co/NnHN8owN4E — Malaika Zaynab (@malaika_zaynab) January 5, 2020

It was also said that the drama invalidates the struggle of women who have been abused.

How could you trivialise real pain that women endure & barely/rarely survive? Extremely irresponsible & dangerous depiction. Domestic violence is real & a crime & a social cancer. It is not a joke. Trauma survivors are heroes.#Jhooti: another reason to never watch Pk drama 🤮 — Laaleen Sukhera✒لعلین🇵🇰🇬🇧 (@laaleen) January 5, 2020

Dramas of the 80’s were so progressive, forward-looking & decent. As a leading mainstream channel, the onus is on you to break from ratings etc. Focus on QUALITY not QUANTITY. Currently, Merey Paas Tum Ho, Ghalti, Jhooti all stink off misogyny, disrespect & inequality in Pakistan — #freekashmir (@tabdeeli_) January 4, 2020

Aziz, too, was crticised for choosing the role. The show also stars her husband Yasir Hussain and Ahmed Ali Butt in lead roles.

The show will air on ARY Digital. It has been directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi and produced by Abdullah Seja. The writer of the drama is yet to be revealed. Its release date has not been announced.

