Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Iqra Aziz’s upcoming show Jhooti bashed for being ‘toxic’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz’s upcoming show Jhooti bashed for being ‘toxic’

Photo: Youtube/ARY Digital

Pakistani dramas are often called out for being problematic and misogynistic. Actor Iqra Aziz’s upcoming show Jhooti became an addition to the list of problematic shows hours after its teaser was released.

The teaser shows the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor on the verge of tears calling out men for abusing their male power. She points out some bruises on her face claiming that she got them after her husband beat her up.

Just when you start sympathising with her, a look of deceit appears on her face. The remainder of the clip hints that Aziz might have done this to herself as she applauds her performance in the mirror.

Just hours after its release, the teaser garnered strong reactions on social media. People started calling it misogynistic and accused it of mocking of victims of domestic abuse.

It was also said that the drama invalidates the struggle of women who have been abused.

Aziz, too, was crticised for choosing the role. The show also stars her husband Yasir Hussain and Ahmed Ali Butt in lead roles.

The show will air on ARY Digital. It has been directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi and produced by Abdullah Seja. The writer of the drama is yet to be revealed. Its release date has not been announced.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Iqra Aziz Jhooti
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
drama, Jhooti, ARY Digital, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ahmed ALi Butt, misogyny
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.