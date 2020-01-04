Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s honeymoon pictures are major couple goals

There is no denying that Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain have become the most talked about couple in the country. The power couple who recently tied the knot are now giving us major couple goals with their honeymoon pictures.

The newlyweds have shared some pictures from their romantic getaway.

Earlier, Yasir shared a cute video of Iqra in which she was busy talking to a little girl at the Karachi airport.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

