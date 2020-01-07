Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share fun videos from honeymoon

There is no denying that Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain have become the most talked-about couple in the country. The power couple who recently tied the knot has shared some fun videos from their honeymoon trip.

The newlyweds shared some hilarious TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts Tuesday, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs.

Through his Tik Tok video, Yasir Hussain took a hilarious dig at actor Fahad Mustafa who had recently faced backlash for his criticism of short video app. The Jeeto Pakistan host had called on parents to keep their children away from TikTok.

On the other hand, Aziz dedicated her TikTok performance to Sridevi fans.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

