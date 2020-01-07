Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share fun videos from honeymoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share fun videos from honeymoon

Photo: Iqra Aziz/ Instagram

There is no denying that Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain have become the most talked-about couple in the country. The power couple who recently tied the knot has shared some fun videos from their honeymoon trip.

The newlyweds shared some hilarious TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts Tuesday, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs.

Through his Tik Tok video, Yasir Hussain took a hilarious dig at actor Fahad Mustafa who had recently faced backlash for his criticism of short video app. The Jeeto Pakistan host had called on parents to keep their children away from TikTok.

On the other hand, Aziz dedicated her TikTok performance to Sridevi fans.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, 3D Cinema, Entertainment, Movie, Pakistani film, Lollywood, Showbiz
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.