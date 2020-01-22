Imran Khan in Davos: Pakistan, US finally have decent relations

For the first time, Pakistan has a decent relationship with the US, said PM Imran Khan while speaking in Davos on Wednesday.

“Finally, the policy under US President Trump is that there should be dialogue and a political settlement [in Afghanistan],” he remarked. “Relationships are built on common objectives.” PM Khan travelled to Davos on Tuesday to attend the ongoing World Economic Forum.

Previously, our government made the mistake of agreeing to what they couldn’t deliver. “Pakistan should’ve never expected the challenge given by the US [during the Afghan War] because we couldn’t deliver.”

In the end, we were held responsible for the US not succeeding, he claimed. “But now our objectives are the same. Afghanistan wants peace and so do we.”

The PM remarked that many people called him ‘anti-American’ and ‘pro-Taliban’ for condoning the drone attacks. My perspective was that more drone attacks and killings meant that more people were joining the militants, he added.

On India, he said that when he came into power he thought that he was “ideally placed” to improve Pakistan’s relations with India. “I think I know India better than everyone else because I have so many friends there along with my cricketing background,” he remarked.

“The subcontinent has the greatest number of poor people,” he said, adding that the best way to eradicate poverty is by increasing trade rather than spending money on arms.

