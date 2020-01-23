Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Imran Khan calls on Trump, UN to mediate on Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Imran Khan calls on Trump, UN to mediate on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again called on US President Donald Trump and the United Nations to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

Speaking to CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, where he is to attend the World Economic Forum, PM Khan said India has been taken over by an extremist ideology and warned that it could spill over into an armed conflict.

“Kashmir is, you know, it’s a far more serious problem than people realise, [that] the world realises,” he said. “This is serious because there are two nuclear-armed countries,” he said, adding that is why he wants President Trump, the head of the “most powerful country in the world” to intervene.

“The United Nations or President Trump through the UN at least,” the premier said.

He also reiterated Kashmir’s disputed status. “The people of Kashmir, through a referendum could decide whichever country they wanted to join. Now, that the disputed territory has been annexed by India, and, they are trying to change the demography of [the] people of Kashmir, which according to the fourth Geneva Convention is a war crime,” he said.

Indian-held Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, a law that granted special status to the region.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Donald Trump Imran Khan Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.