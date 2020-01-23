Imran Khan calls on Trump, UN to mediate on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again called on US President Donald Trump and the United Nations to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

Speaking to CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, where he is to attend the World Economic Forum, PM Khan said India has been taken over by an extremist ideology and warned that it could spill over into an armed conflict.

“Kashmir is, you know, it’s a far more serious problem than people realise, [that] the world realises,” he said. “This is serious because there are two nuclear-armed countries,” he said, adding that is why he wants President Trump, the head of the “most powerful country in the world” to intervene.

“The United Nations or President Trump through the UN at least,” the premier said.

He also reiterated Kashmir’s disputed status. “The people of Kashmir, through a referendum could decide whichever country they wanted to join. Now, that the disputed territory has been annexed by India, and, they are trying to change the demography of [the] people of Kashmir, which according to the fourth Geneva Convention is a war crime,” he said.

Indian-held Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, a law that granted special status to the region.