Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court over PTI funding case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court over the PTI funding case. He is acting in his capacity as party chairperson.

He has approached the top court against the Islamabad High Court’s ruling declaring Akbar S Babar a member of the party.

The premier is arguing that Babar left the PTI in 2011 and has an email to prove it. Babar, a founding member of the party, has challenged the PTI’s foreign funding in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The high court ruled that he is still a member of the party. The PTI says this isn’t true and that the court didn’t have the writ to declare this.