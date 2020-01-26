Health, revenue, sports ministers kicked out of KP cabinet

Three ministers have been kicked out of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, reportedly for conspiring against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A notification was issued on Sunday by Governor Shah Farman, removing Muhammad Atif Khan who held the portfolio of senior minister for sports, tourism, culture and youth affairs, Health Minister Shehram Khan Tarakai and Revenue and Estate Minister Shakeel Ahmed.

CM Khan met the prime minister and told him that some ministers had been forming groups to conspire against him.

Their portfolios will either be given to other ministers already in the cabinet or new ministers will be inducted.

The issues between these minister and the CM sprung up when the CM was appointed.

For now they have been removed from the cabinet, but they could see further action against them.