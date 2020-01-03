Hareem Shah’s father apologises for her viral videos

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s father broke down while seeking an apology from his relatives, friends and those who were “offended” or “embarrassed” by his daughter’s controversial videos.

In a 12-minute-long video, a clip of which was shared by Shah on her official Twitter account, the man introduced himself and revealed his daughter’s real name.

Shah has recently been in the spotlight after her CNIC and passport details were leaked online, including her real name.

While expressing regrets over his daughter’s controversial videos, the father begged for forgiveness. “I don’t have words to apologise to my friends, family and respectable people for my daughter’s controversial videos,” he said

Shah gained popularity due to her viral videos with celebrities and officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members.

Most recently, she uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. The TikTok star made claims connecting Rashid and her friend Khattak.

In October she uploaded a short video clip in which she was roaming around the conference room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which propelled an official inquiry into the matter.

Prime Minister Khan had also ordered a probe into how Shah was allowed into the consular-only premises and provided the full service required to record a video.

Her father went on to say that he was very concerned about the national security of the country, claiming that the controversial videos had put the integrity of the nation at stake.

He said he sent his daughter to a “prestigious Islamic educational institute” so that she got a religious education.

“I sent her to the standard religious institute where she completed her education with good marks and became aalma [religious scholar],” he said. “I did everything I could do as a father, but she disappointed me.”

He added that he had faced many hardships in his life but this was the most extreme.

“I don’t care about myself, but I care about the people, loved ones and relatives who are disheartened due to my daughter’s act,” he said. He added a prayer that his daughter leaves her Hareem Shah persona behind.

Shah’s father concluded that he also seeks forgiveness from God. “I don’t have the power to change her wrongdoings now, but I have done my part.”

He claimed he cannot sleep peacefully and prays that Allah keeps his family’s honour intact.

Shah shared part of her father’s video with a request to the media and public to not involving her family. She also asked them not to share her personal information.

