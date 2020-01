A man from Gujranwala, accused of target killing and extortion, was arrested by Interpol on Thursday in Indonesia.

Luqman, identified by his alias Halaku Khan, was accused of 26 cases of extortion and target killing, according to the Gujranwala police.

“He murdered three people for refusing to pay extortion money,” said an officer. “After he fled, we contacted Interpol for help,” he added.

The police had been looking for him for the last 10 years and had put a bounty of Rs500,000 on his head.