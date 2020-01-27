Govt has blocked over 800,000 BISP cards: Dr Sania Nishtar

Says over 100,000 cards belonged to government servants

The BISP chairperson said authorities had initiated action against more than 100,000 government servants. They were among the 800,000 people whose cards were blocked.

The BISP is a federally-funded poverty reduction programme. It is working to lift people out of poverty.

At least four BISP officers were dismissed from service on January 18 on the charges of corruption and misconduct. They, according to Nishtar, had “fraudulently” enrolled their wives as BISP beneficiaries.

Nishtar said the government stipend was meant for the deserving people with no bread winners.

She said PM Imran Khan would the inaugurate Kifalat Programme on January 31 under which poor people would be given Rs2,000 per month.