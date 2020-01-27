Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Govt has blocked over 800,000 BISP cards: Dr Sania Nishtar

Posted: Jan 27, 2020
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Says over 100,000 cards belonged to government servants

Sania Nishtar, special assistant to PM and chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, said on Monday that the government had blocked BISP cards of over 800,000 undeserving people.

The BISP chairperson said authorities had initiated action against more than 100,000 government servants. They were among the 800,000 people whose cards were blocked.

The BISP is a federally-funded poverty reduction programme. It is working to lift people out of poverty.

At least four BISP officers were dismissed from service on January 18 on the charges of corruption and misconduct. They, according to Nishtar, had “fraudulently” enrolled their wives as BISP beneficiaries.

Nishtar said the government stipend was meant for the deserving people with no bread winners.

She said PM Imran Khan would the inaugurate Kifalat Programme on January 31 under which poor people would be given Rs2,000 per month.
