Girl drowns after falling off a bridge in Azad Kashmir

Posted: Jan 28, 2020
Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A fifth-grader drowned Tuesday morning after she slipped off the icy surface of a bridge and fell into Neelam River. Her body is yet to be found.

The deceased, identified of Afsana Bibi, was on her way to school. A rescue operation has been launched to find the body.

The people want the authorities to ensure a safe pathway for the students.

Crossing the bridge every day is quiet tricky, said the area residents. Many children use it while travelling to their schools.

There’s only one bridge connecting the two sides of the Neelam Valley and it’s in a bad shape, said one of the residents.

Another resident complained that millions of people cross the bridge every year, but no one’s paying heed over the issue.

