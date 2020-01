Hundreds of thousands of rupees in damages reported

A fire erupted in the Rahim Yar Khan Municipal Corporation office Thursday morning, causing damages worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The fire reportedly broke out when a fan fell while the building was being cleaned. It quickly spread.

The police have sealed the area and rescue and fire brigade vehicles are on the site to douse the flames.

The administrator’s office has been most affected in the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.