Federal development projects to include Sindh’s suggestions: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that his government will be taken into confidence regarding development schemes in the province and include its suggestions.

They met on Monday during PM Khan’s one-day visit to the city. Governor Imran Ismail was also present during the meeting.

The premier said they must put aside political issues and focus on national development.

There is no way for the country to progress without Karachi’s development, he told Shah. They agreed that they must work together for the city’s development.