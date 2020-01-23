Families asked to vacate ‘illegal’ building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

A residential building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Block 7 has been declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority.

People living in the building have been asked to vacate it immediately, a building authority spokesperson said, adding that the building was constructed ‘illegally’.

“A five-storey building has been constructed on a plot which spreads 80 square yards,” said the spokesperson. “This is completely illegal.”

He said that the SBCA Liaquatabad Town staff has sealed the building and pasted a “sealing notice” on it for those who need more information about the plot.

The families living in the building were paying a monthly rent to the owners.

One of the families has removed their furniture, belongings from their apartment. They shared that they have been living in this building for the last three years.

“Now, we are searching for a new place,” a family member said.

The SBCA Director General Zafar Ahsan told SAMAA Digital that the operation against illegal constructions in Karachi has been continuing but it was expedited after an illegal building case surfaced in Ranchore Line, where a building, Ramzan Tower, started tilting and then eventually collapsed last month.

The building authority then conducted a survey of dangerous buildings in Karachi. It found 308 buildings to be dangerous. They were located in Saddar, Lyari, and Liaquatabad.

The SBCA DG said that the demolition team has started its operation after identifying dangerous buildings in the city.

“We started from Liaquatabad Town and two dangerous residential buildings have already been demolished in the same area, while the demolition work on this building will start in a couple of days,” he added.