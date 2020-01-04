Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Eman Suleman ties the knot with beau Jamil Rizvi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eman Suleman ties the knot with beau Jamil Rizvi

Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram

Model Eman Suleman has tied the knot with beau Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a simple nikkah ceremony.

The model posted a picture of the two hugging after the nikkah and captioned it: “we are mehram now. Try and stop us.”

 

Photo: Eman Suleman/Instagram

Their close friend, Zara Peerzada, had uploaded the pictures from the nikkah ceremony on her Instagram’s Stories.

The couple looks radiant as they share a gulab jamun after the nikkah.

Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram


Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram

Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram


Photo: Kayhan Suleman/Instagram

Emaan had announced her wedding in a rather humorous and unconventional post on November 24, the model wrote, “So yes, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part.”

The Zindagi Tamasha actor started the post just like Hamza Ali Abbasi’s famous marriage announcement, in which he said that Naimal and him were “platonic friends”.

“I want you to know that I am marrying my non-platonic friend of three months (full GF BF nonsense). Some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family or to have kids, I’m marrying because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my rab. And since moving in together isn’t an option in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Eman wrote.

