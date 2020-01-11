Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Eman Suleman, husband dance the night away at their mehndi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Eman Suleman and her husband, Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi, sure know how to do a wedding right. The couple could be seen in pictures and videos on social media, dancing the night away at their mehndi on Friday.

The function was simple and it was attended by their close friends and family members in Lahore.


Photo: thelorddarthinvader/Instagram


Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram

The two tied the knot after signing their nikkah papers in the first week of January. In a social media post, Eman shared that the couple wanted a “simple nikkah and simple rukhsati” but their elders, or as Eman called them ‘The Buzurgs’, convinced them to hold all three conventional functions too.

Photo: Hashim Ali/Instagram


Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram


Photo: Zara Peerzada/Instagram

Eman wore Zara Shahjahan on both her mehndi and her nikkah, opting for a traditional look.

Eman had announced her wedding in a rather humorous and unconventional post on November 24, the model wrote, “So yes, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part.”

The Zindagi Tamasha actor started the post just like Hamza Ali Abbasi’s famous marriage announcement, in which he said that Naimal and him were “platonic friends”.

