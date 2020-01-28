Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Eight killed as fire erupts in Lahore’s hair spray factory

Posted: Jan 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

Eight people were killed after a fire erupted in a hair spray factory in Lahore’s Ferozewala early Tuesday.

The deceased include four labourers and a family of four that was living in an apartment above the factory in Imamia Colony.

The rescue personnel have said that cylinders exploded one by one after the fire erupted and it spread to the entire building.

The area residents gathered at a ground near the factory. An eyewitness said that he heard a loud noise and came out of their houses after seeing the fire.

The rescue teams managed to rescue some labourers and they were injured to the Mayo Hospital.

The four people who died include 65-year-old Zahid, his wife Rasheeda, their six-year-old granddaughter Areeba and nine-year-old grandson Moosa.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

