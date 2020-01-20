Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
ECC approves import of 300,000 tonnes of ‘expensive’ wheat

Posted: Jan 20, 2020
ECC approves import of 300,000 tonnes of ‘expensive’ wheat

Photo: File

Pakistan is importing 300,000 tonnes of wheat in a move aimed at lowering flour prices in the country. Recently, the country exported the same amount of wheat at a much lower price.

The Economic Coordination Committee approved the wheat import. The committee also approved the export of wheat earlier.

However, the government says there is no shortage. There are four million tonnes of wheat in the PASSCO storage units in Punjab. The government has ordered the immediate release of these wheat stocks.

The first shipment of imported wheat will arrive in Pakistan on February 15.

The current crisis is being blamed more on mismanagement of authorities rather than an actual wheat shortage.

