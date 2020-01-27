Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Dying has become more expensive in Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dying has become more expensive in Faisalabad

Photo: AFP

The increase in prices of essential items has not just affected lives in Faisalabad but has also made dying difficult.

The price of digging a grave in the city has now increased to Rs12,000.

“I have been working here for the past 15 years,” said Afzal, a grave-digger. “Digging a grave used to cost between Rs4,000 and Rs5,000 previously,” he said.

Today, you can’t get it done for less than Rs10,000 anywhere, he added.

Residents of the area have blamed the government for the price hike. “Prime Minister Imran Khan says peace is in the grave, but we can’t even get that because dying too costs so much now,” a resident said.

The price of getting a permanent grave made now costs between Rs25,000 and Rs30,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad grave
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.