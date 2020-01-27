Dying has become more expensive in Faisalabad

The increase in prices of essential items has not just affected lives in Faisalabad but has also made dying difficult.

The price of digging a grave in the city has now increased to Rs12,000.

“I have been working here for the past 15 years,” said Afzal, a grave-digger. “Digging a grave used to cost between Rs4,000 and Rs5,000 previously,” he said.

Today, you can’t get it done for less than Rs10,000 anywhere, he added.

Residents of the area have blamed the government for the price hike. “Prime Minister Imran Khan says peace is in the grave, but we can’t even get that because dying too costs so much now,” a resident said.

The price of getting a permanent grave made now costs between Rs25,000 and Rs30,000.