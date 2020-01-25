During a crisis, Zartaj Gul looks at Imran Khan’s smile

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul seems to be a fan of everything about Prime Minister Imran Khan, even the way he walks.

“If you talk about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s body language, he’s one of the finest and most charismatic men,” the minister said in an interview.

“The world knows of his killer smile during a crisis.”

Gul said that ministers are often inspired by the way premier walks. She said in times of crisis, watching PM Khan’s confident stride leaves them feeling at peace.

The video of her interview has been circulating on social media. But this is not the first time Gul has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

In March last year, Gul credited PM Khan for record snowfall and rain in the country.

“Thanks to Allah, it has never rained so much in the country than it has this year. I know this will go on social media. I give its credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she had said while addressing a gathering.