Does Qaddus Bizenjo have enough support to de-seat Balochistan CM?

BAP leader says party MPAs no longer trust Jam Kamal

“We no longer trust the chief minister,” BAP leader and Balochistan assembly speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “Other MPAs are also beginning to lose their trust.”

The BAP was formed in 2018 a few months before the elections. Jam Kamal was elected as the Balochistan chief minister with the support from other political parties.

Bizenjo, also a former CM of the province and BAP’s member, believed that there is going to be a revolt against the chief minister in the assembly.

“Work is not being done,” Bizenjo said, adding that the chief minister could not even use the full provincial budget last year and has closed the doors of his house for people.

He said that the people wanted a good government in the province and that’s the reason why the BAP was formed.

“BAP has 24 members in the assembly,” Bizenjo said. “We want a change within the party.”

He claimed that the disgruntled MPAs have the majority to make a new government in the province with the help of opposition parties but they don’t want to hurt the BAP.

Bizenjo, however, clarified that he is not a candidate for the chief minister’s post.

Jam Kamal, Balochistan’s CM, told Nadeem Malik that he took all the decisions after taking all his party members and other allies into confidence. He said that all the opposition parties and his own party MPAs are getting along quite well.