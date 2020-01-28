Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Deaf people are running a roadside dhaba in Dadu

Photo: SAMAA TV

There’s a roadside dhaba in Dadu where travellers are served tea and parathas by people of whom the majority have either hearing impairment or are unable to speak.

Travellers head to Goongun jo shop to enjoy a cup of hot tea which they say is really tasty.

While speaking on Tuesday on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, one of the workers, using sign language, explained that he has been working since he was 14 years.

He, however, said it’s getting difficult for him to work now because he’s growing old, but he is compelled to do so because of poverty.

He has four boys and four girls whom he has to feed.

But these workers do not want anyone to pity them. They are proud to be making a living through hard work.

“We don’t bug anyone. We are thankful to Allah,” said a worker, meaning that they work hard to fulfill their necessities instead of asking others to support them.

