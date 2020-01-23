Corruption has increased in Pakistan: Transparency International

Corruption increased in Pakistan in 2019, compared to the year before, according to a report released by Transparency International.

The organisation, in its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019, has ranked Pakistan 120th out of 180, with a score of 32 out of 100.

It shows that the country has been unable to curb malpractices since the year before. In 2018’s report, Pakistan ranked 117 with a score of 33, meaning that corruption has slightly increased.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries have scored below 50 on this year’s CPI.

New Zealand and Denmark have topped the chart with scores of 87 each, followed by Finland (86), Singapore (85), Sweden (85) and Switzerland (85).

The bottom countries are Somalia, South Sudan and Syria with scores of nine, 12 and 13 respectively.

Except China, none of Pakistan’s neighbouring states have improved their rankings. With an improvement of seven spots, China ranks 80 as it shares the spot with India which declined by two spots.

Afghanistan ranks 173 and Iran 146.

The data shows that despite some progress, a majority of countries are still failing to tackle public sector corruption effectively.

In a message to the governments of all states, TI chair Delia Ferreira Rubio asked them to “urgently address” the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on political systems.