Commissioner forms committee to investigate Karachi’s Teen Hatti fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Online

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the fire near Teen Hatti Bridge Tuesday night.

The team will be led by the central deputy commissioner. Other members include Liaquatabad SP, chief fire officer, municipal commissioner, and a forensic expert.

The members have been instructed to investigate the following things:

  1. The cause of the fire
  2. Proposed safety measures to avoid such incidents in future
  3. Take action against those responsible under the Criminal Procedure Code

The commissioner, in a notification, has given the team a deadline of two weeks for the inquiry.

More than 150 informal settlements were destroyed after a fire erupted in Teen Hatti. More than 500 people have been affected by it.

