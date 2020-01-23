Case registered against Sehwan judge for raping suspect in chamber

A case has been registered against a Sehwan judge for allegedly raping a woman in his chambers last week.

The judge had already been suspended by the Sindh High Court on Saturday after the allegations arose. Judge Imitiaz Hussain Bhutto, the judicial magistrate for Sehwan, is accused of raping a woman whom he had called to his chamber to record her statement.

A missing persons case was registered when the woman left her home to marry her husband. They were arrested in Sehwan and brought before the judge.

The judge called the woman to his chambers separately to record her statement, where she says he raped her. The police have registered a case one week after the incident.

They went to a women’s shelter to record the woman’s statement and have now initiated legal proceedings.

Dawn reported that according a medical report, “it cannot be verified” whether or not the woman was sexually assaulted. The report concluded that only a “chemical examination” will be able to prove the allegations of rape.

The FIR contains sections of rape and misusing public office for illegal means.

A district and sessions judge conducted an inquiry into the matter and sent the report it to the Sindh High Court chief justice, after which Bhutto was suspended. In the official notification issued by the court, it said he had been suspended for misconduct.