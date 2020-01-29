Case registered against JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah for sheltering Mansehra ‘rapist’

The Mansehra police have registered a case against JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah for obstructing the arrest of a man accused of raping a child at a madrassa.

The case was registered on Tuesday and accused Kifayatullah and the suspect’s brother of giving the man shelter. It has been registered under sections 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect, Qari Shamsuddin, is accused of raping and beating up a 10-year-old boy at a madrassa in Abbottabad’s Mansehra on December 28. The police had arrested him on December 29 from the Parhana area after he had gone into hiding.

Shamsuddin, his brother and four other men were arrested for the rape and abuse. The child was rushed to a hospital by his family after the incident and on December 30 the medical report confirmed the rape and a DNA test confirmed on January 26 that Shamsuddin was the rapist.

Shamsuddin was a government school employee and had been running an illegal madrassa which has now been sealed.

On January 4, Shamsuddin was presented in court and pleaded not guilty. He is still in custody.