Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Case registered against JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah for sheltering Mansehra ‘rapist’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Case registered against JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah for sheltering Mansehra ‘rapist’

The Mansehra police have registered a case against JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah for obstructing the arrest of a man accused of raping a child at a madrassa.

The case was registered on Tuesday and accused Kifayatullah and the suspect’s brother of giving the man shelter. It has been registered under sections 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect, Qari Shamsuddin, is accused of raping and beating up a 10-year-old boy at a madrassa in Abbottabad’s Mansehra on December 28. The police had arrested him on December 29 from the Parhana area after he had gone into hiding.

Shamsuddin, his brother and four other men were arrested for the rape and abuse. The child was rushed to a hospital by his family after the incident and on December 30 the medical report confirmed the rape and a DNA test confirmed on January 26 that Shamsuddin was the rapist.

Shamsuddin was a government school employee and had been running an illegal madrassa which has now been sealed.

On January 4, Shamsuddin was presented in court and pleaded not guilty. He is still in custody.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mansehra Mufti Kifayatullah rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.