‘Can a PM ask friends to fund official trips?’

The PTI government is patting itself on the back over its recent ‘success’ in curtailing the cost of the prime minister’s official visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The government has revealed that PM Imran Khan’s recent trip cost them $68,000. The previous trips of former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gilani have cost $561,381, $762,199 and $459,451 respectively.

At a session with the media in Davos on January 23, PM Khan revealed that his trip has been sponsored by his friends Ikram Sehgal and Imran Chaudhry.

This is perhaps the first time a premier has accepted that an official trip has been financed by his close aides.

Reacting to this, PML-N leader Azma Bokhari questioned, while speaking to SAMAA TV on Saturday, if any country’s PM can take such ‘favours’ from this friends.

“Why are his friends paying for his official trip? If there are paying for official expenditure, how will they be compensated?”

The PML-N leader said that PM Khan is the country’s PM and everything he says and does is in that capacity. “The PM shouldn’t be even attending charity events for his hospital as it is against his duties and role,” she added.

The PM accepted that trips to Davos are quite expensive, but unlike him, the PML-N leaders, Nawaz and Abbasi, at least didn’t take such ‘help’ from their friends, she said.

“Everyone has business partners, but we have to think if taking such favours goes against the official role of a premier,” she remarked.

PTI’s Faisal Javed, on the other hand, defended PM Khan’s visit and said that the premier has cut down the cost of the trip considerably. “It shows that he respects every single penny of the taxpayers’ money,” he added.