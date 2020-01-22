Buses run by Lahore Transport Company shut down

The Lahore Transport Company has been closed for over a month now. Almost 19 routes of the public transit service have been shut.

The transport company started in 2009 and had more than 400 air-conditioned public buses operating on 19 routes. However, after 2017, the number of buses started decreasing eventually leading to the service being closed down completely.

Officials of the company have blamed the closure on the withdrawal of investment by international companies.

“We had a contract with foreign companies that were investing in the service but it ended in 2017,” said LTC Chairperson Dr Shahid Siddiq. “We still made some arrangement till 2019, but now the companies have withdrawn completely,” he said.

The buses provided transport to people at subsidised rates. Due to their closure, people who used to travel on those routes are suffering.

Several people employed by the company have also lost their jobs.