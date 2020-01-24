Balochistan doesn’t want people consuming, selling gutka

The Balochistan Food Authority has imposed a ban on gutka (chewing tobacco) consumption in the province.

The consumption of gutka is a health risk, said BFA Director-General Ibrahim Baloch. People who consume it regularly are at risk of being diagnosed with mouth, tongue or throat cancer, he said. “We won’t allow anyone to play with human lives.”

A restriction has been imposed on those who produce and sell gutka too.

The food authority has issued a notification to all deputy commissioners, ordering them to take action against those producing and selling gutka, along with the consumers.

Sindh has already imposed a ban on eating and selling gutka. The Sindh Prohibition Of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use Of Gutka and Mainpuri Act, 2019 was passed by the provincial assembly on December 19, 2019.

According to the law, chewing of gutka can lead to imprisonment for six years and a fine of Rs500,000 will be imposed on violators.