Balochistan courts disposed of 60,145 cases in 2019

The courts in Balochistan, including lower courts and the high court, disposed of a total of 60,145 cases in 2019.

The Balochistan High Court is currently hearing 4,884 cases, while lower courts have to give judgement in 13,776 cases, reveal the documents released by the registrar of the high court.

In 2019, at least 5,384 cases were filed in the high court. By December 31, 2019 the court had given verdicts in 6,401 cases.

The documents have revealed that lower courts were hearing 13,967 cases at the start of 2019, while a total of 53,553 cases were registered in that year. The courts announced verdicts in 53,744 cases. They are currently hearing 13, 776 cases.