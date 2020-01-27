Azad Kashmir University bans lipstick, revokes decision days later

Students at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were banned from wearing lipstick at the varsity for a few days.

“Female students are not allowed to put on lipstick,” stated a notification issued on January 21. “If seen, they will be fined Rs100 on the spot.”

Following the notice, students took to social media to protest against it, calling it a “violation of fundamental rights”.

‘Institute of Education’, University of AJK bans lipstick for female students. In Nov the university had notified all female students to wear abayas. Such regressive actions by institutions that should be bastions of freedom is alarming and violate fundamental rights of students! pic.twitter.com/ycUwmYWXlx — AuratMarch2020 – عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) January 26, 2020

How ridiculously stupid. Students are not allowed to wear lipstick in a university. Somebody needs to get that rust off the educational management’s mind please. — Rubab Abbas Zaidi (@RubabAZ) January 26, 2020

“The notification was restricted to the Institute of Education Department and was issued as a part of the department’s dress code policy,” Saad, an HR official of the varsity told SAMAA Digital.

The decision was, however, taken back on Monday (today). “Copies have been distributed on campus that state that the notification has been revoked,” he added. SAMAA Digital made several attempts to contact the head of the department for more details but did not get any response.

A picture of the previous notice that was put up on the varsity’s Facebook account on Sunday hadn’t been removed as of Monday afternoon.

Last year in November, the university had asked female students to wear abayas on campus.