Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Azad Kashmir University bans lipstick, revokes decision days later

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Azad Kashmir University bans lipstick, revokes decision days later

Students at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were banned from wearing lipstick at the varsity for a few days.

“Female students are not allowed to put on lipstick,” stated a notification issued on January 21. “If seen, they will be fined Rs100 on the spot.”

Following the notice, students took to social media to protest against it, calling it a “violation of fundamental rights”.

 “The notification was restricted to the Institute of Education Department and was issued as a part of the department’s dress code policy,” Saad, an HR official of the varsity told SAMAA Digital.

The decision was, however, taken back on Monday (today). “Copies have been distributed on campus that state that the notification has been revoked,” he added. SAMAA Digital made several attempts to contact the head of the department for more details but did not get any response.

A picture of the previous notice that was put up on the varsity’s Facebook account on Sunday hadn’t been removed as of Monday afternoon.

Last year in November, the university had asked female students to wear abayas on campus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kashmir lipstick
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.