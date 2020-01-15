Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
Ayeza Khan celebrates 29th birthday with family

Posted: Jan 15, 2020
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Ayeza Khan/ Instagram

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Ayeza Khan is celebrating her 29th birthday today (Wednesday) with husband Danish Taimoor and daughter Hoorain.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared pictures of her cutting her birthday cake and cuddling her daughter.

❤️

🌷

Birthday🌸

Khan tied the knot with a co-worker and showbiz personality Danish Taimoor on August 16, 2014.

She is currently trending as the number one star in Pakistan after her latest drama Meray Paas Tum Ho set new records in Pakistani television history. She has more than three million followers on Instagram.

