Asim Azhar wins hearts as he jams with a fan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Singer Asim Azhar is loved by fans and he also leaves no stone unturned to make them happy either.

Asim took to Instagram on Monday and shared a special video jamming with a fan post his concert in Islamabad. He thanked his newfound friend for inspiring him to never give up.

Azhar’s popularity surged following his critically praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar with Momina Mustehsan. Azhar recently released his new song, Jo Tu Na Mila.

Earlier, he made headlines for his relationship with actor Hania Aamir.

