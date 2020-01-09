Armeena Khan shares her journey with an eating disorder

After Adnan Malik sharing his experience with anxiety, actor Armeena Khan opened up about her eating disorder.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a note along with a picture of herself from when she weighed 39kg.

“So this decade, I conquered eating disorders (exacerbated by my media job), anxiety (nearly) and low self-esteem (that’s right, I had it). Here I was a size 00 weighed 39kg and severely malnourished. I was very sick,” she wrote.

She said overcoming these struggles was one of her biggest achievements in the last decade. “I’m sharing this story not as a victim but as a victor. I conquered these and so I class them as some of my biggest achievements these last few years. I am happy in my skin now, I meditate and I eat healthily and I have a general feeling of well-being.”

Khan emphasized the importance of health and extended support to all those suffering.

“The purpose is to tell you all that you are beautiful no matter what shape or size you are, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. The most important thing in this world is your health. To all those suffering from these horrible ailments, I’m sending you big hugs, positive energy and I pray that you may prevail.”

The starlet vowed to share different pieces of advice from different experts on social media to remain healthy starting from a doctor’s advice.

