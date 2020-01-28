Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Another cold wave to hit Karachi this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi is all set to get chilly this week. Another cold wave will hit the metropolis on Tuesday and will last till February 1st, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

“Siberian winds will enter the city tonight (Tuesday) and the temperature is expected to go as low as nine degrees in these four days,” a spokesperson of the Met Department said.

The temperature was recorded at 18ºC Tuesday morning and is expected to drop as low as 13.5ºC. Visibility in the city was recorded at 2km and is the air is expected to remain clear.

Temperatures have dropped below -4º in the northern areas of the country. Murree, Nathia Gali and Ayubia were covered in snow whereas Mirpur and Azad Kashmir have been experiencing heavy rainfall. Central Punjab also turned colder as rain hit Mandi Bahauddin and Jhelum.

