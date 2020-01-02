Alizeh Shah thanks Noaman Sami for making 2019 special

Move over Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Ehd e Wafa actor Alizey Shah and Noaman Sami are the new celebrity couple in town.

The very young and beautiful Shah has been winning hearts recently with her performance in the hit drama serial Ehd e Wafa.

Taking to Instagram this New Year’s, Shah thanked Sami for making her year special.

Quick to respond, Sami also shared the same picture with Shah and wished a happy New Year to all his fans. He also mentioned Shah in his post.

While neither of them have confirmed if they are dating, there is no denying the chemistry between the two.

The two have a knack for setting social media on fire with cute random selfies together at various events.

Sami has been a constant on Shah’s Instagram for quite some time now.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.