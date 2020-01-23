Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

AKU waives tuition fees for PhD students without outside scholarships

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
AKU waives tuition fees for PhD students without outside scholarships

Photo: AKU

The Aga Khan University (AKU) has waived tuition fees for incoming PhD students who do not have outside institutional support.

Dr Adil Haider, the dean of AKU Medical College, announced this on Twitter.

The university has also opened admissions for its PhD in health sciences programme. The deadline for applications is February 14.

Prospective students can apply in the biological sciences, clinical sciences, population and public health and nursing streams.

For biological sciences, the minimum admission requirement is an MS, MPhil or equivalent. For clinical sciences, you need a minimum FCPS or equivalent degree. Nursing requires an ​MS, MScN, MPhil or equivalent degree while population and public health needs a minimum ​MS, MPhil or equivalent degree.

A minimum 70% score on the AKU Graduate Admission Test is also required for admissions. You can read about the other requirements here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
aku
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.