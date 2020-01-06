Ahsan Khan performs Umrah with his wife

Actor and host Ahsan Khan performed Umrah with his wife recently.

Earlier, Khan wished his fans a prosperous New Year and shared that he’s off for Umrah on the first day of the new year. “I want to start 2020 on the right track!” he wrote.

Happy new years all I’m off for umrah today 🙂 want to start of 2020 on the right track!!! — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 1, 2020

Later, he shared pictures with his wife taken at the door of Masjid al-Nabawi.

Shukria mere rab mere parwardigar ke aap ne mujh jaise nacheez ko ye sallam pesh karne ka mauqa dia 🙏 #Madina pic.twitter.com/kernLu7h7C — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 3, 2020

In another tweet, he said that he is praying for his country and for all of his fans, friends and family.

Praying for my country and all my fans friends and family!! Feeling so so blessed here #Mecca pic.twitter.com/w0RqVoGPc1 — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 4, 2020

Actor Humayun Saeed also rang in the new year by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law. He said there is no better way to start the new year.

The Jawani Phir Nai Ani actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.