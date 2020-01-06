Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
Ahsan Khan performs Umrah with his wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ahsan Khan performs Umrah with his wife

Photo: Instagram

Actor and host Ahsan Khan performed Umrah with his wife recently.

Earlier, Khan wished his fans a prosperous New Year and shared that he’s off for Umrah on the first day of the new year. “I want to start 2020 on the right track!” he wrote.

Later, he shared pictures with his wife taken at the door of Masjid al-Nabawi.

In another tweet, he said that he is praying for his country and for all of his fans, friends and family.

Actor Humayun Saeed also rang in the new year by performing Umrah with his wife and sister-in-law. He said there is no better way to start the new year.

The Jawani Phir Nai Ani actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.

