Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Agha Ali makes Hina Altaf’s birthday one to remember

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ali is not fond of celebrating his own birthday

Actor Agha Ali threw a surprise birthday party for fellow actor Hina Altaf to make her day special.

With everything in pink, Ali made sure that the decorations were on point. Along with bouquets, he also gifted her numerous gifts.

In a video posted by All Pakistan Drama Page on Facebook, Ali revealed that though he is not fond of celebrating his own birthday, he made an effort for Altaf.

Altaf also took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Ali for celebrating her birthday in such a spectacular way.

The actors were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda. The romantic drama was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under their production banner 7th Sky Entertainment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Agha Ali Hina Altaf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.