Agha Ali makes Hina Altaf’s birthday one to remember

Actor Agha Ali threw a surprise birthday party for fellow actor Hina Altaf to make her day special.

With everything in pink, Ali made sure that the decorations were on point. Along with bouquets, he also gifted her numerous gifts.

In a video posted by All Pakistan Drama Page on Facebook, Ali revealed that though he is not fond of celebrating his own birthday, he made an effort for Altaf.

Altaf also took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Ali for celebrating her birthday in such a spectacular way.

The actors were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda. The romantic drama was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under their production banner 7th Sky Entertainment.

