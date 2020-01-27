After 3 sackings, PTI to serve 7 more MPAs notices

The ruling party continues to comb through its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing to look for troublemakers after sacking three ministers for “grouping and conspiring” against the chief minister.

“We are looking at some seven to eight more MPAs who will be served notices,” said KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on SAMAA TV’s News Beat Sunday.

They will be rebuked for “spreading anarchy” against CM Mahmood Khan.

The PTI has already sacked Tourism Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Health Minister Shehram Khan Tarakai and Revenue Minister Shakeel Ahmed.

Yousafzai said the ministers had differences over the cabinet’s decisions from day one. He claimed that they used to overlook the CM’s instructions.

One of the three ministers, Atif Khan, was not spared even though he was someone who Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised.

Yousafzai said the PM had instructed Atif Khan multiple times to improve his attitude, but he had continued to resist the CM.

The information minister had denied reports of any change in the cabinet, until the very last moment.

When asked why he had not spoken earlier, he indicated that he had been compelled not to.

He did, however, regret that this was the outcome because the MPAs had failed to resort to the Parliamentary Party forum to discuss their problems.

This is not the first time the PTI has withheld information about a shuffle. The PM and Fawad Chaudhry, the federal information minister at the time, kept rebuffing reports of a major change in the federal cabinet one day only to remove key ministers and reshuffle others the very next day, on April 19.