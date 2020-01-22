Advocate Inamur Rahim to be released after he surrenders passport

The Ministry of Defence has agreed to release Col (R) Inamur Rahim, the lawyer who was detained by the ministry in December last year, on medical grounds, according to an order issued by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the attorney general of Pakistan told the court that Rahim is not well and he could be released on medical grounds if he surrenders his passport to court.

The court then ordered that Rahim be released after he deposits his passport to the additional registrar of the Supreme Court. He was also told cooperate in the inquiry.

Advocate Rahim, who has been fighting many cases for missing persons for years, was picked up from his home on December 17, 2019. The Lahore High Court had declared his detention illegal on January 9 and directed authorities to release him.

The LHC’s ruling was challenged by the government in the Supreme Court on January 11. The attorney general had requested the top court to suspend the release orders of Advocate Rahim. The appeal was accepted and Rahim’s release orders were suspended after the attorney general told the court that the detainee was being investigated for “espionage”.