Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submits privilege motion against Balochistan CM

Abdul Qudddus Bizenjo, the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, has submitted a privilege motion against CM Jam Kamal Khan.

A privilege motion is submitted whenever a lawmaker feels that the privilege of any member or committee has been breached.

He claimed that CM Khan’s remarks about him were unnecessary and non-parliamentary.

Khan, in an interview, had called him emotional and claimed that Bizenjo often makes statements while being emotionally charged.

Reports have suggested that CM Kamal may face a revolt from within his own Balochistan Awami Party after Bizenjo claimed that the party MPAs have lost their trust in the chief minister.

“We no longer trust the chief minister,” BAP leader and Balochistan assembly speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik on January 22. “Other MPAs are also beginning to lose their trust.”

The BAP was formed in 2018 a few months before the elections. Jam Kamal was elected as the Balochistan chief minister with the support from other political parties.