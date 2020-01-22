278 spaces in Saddar’s Parking Plaza are up for grabs

The Karachi Development Authority is ready to hold a ballot for 160 shops and 118 offices in the Saddar Parking Plaza.

Officially, the plaza is calling the Lines Area Redevelopment Project Parking Plaza. It used to be called the CDGK Parking Plaza. It’s located in Saddar and is popularly known as the Saddar Parking Plaza and is more than just a parking space. It’s also home to a number of shop and office spaces.

KDA Director-General Dr Saif-ur-Rehman said they’re restoring the plaza and have been given the green light to make it functional once again by its governing body. They want to make it into a source of badly needed revenue.

The plaza has space for offices and shops on the ground, mezzanine, 6th and 7th floors while the other five are for parking. There is a capacity to park 600 cars and 300 motorcycles.

“We are not going to auction the shops and offices off. We’re conducting balloting through a computerised system to make the entire process transparent,” explained Dr Rehman.

He said that KDA has hired AF Ferguson & Co—a Pakistani accountancy and consultancy firm–to oversee the process.

The balloting process will begin in February. Applicants can get forms from any UBL branch in Karachi. It costs Rs3,000 and that cost is non-refundable.

Of the 160 shops and 118 offices, 86 are on the ground floor and 74 on the mezzanine floor. Another 59 are on the sixth floor and another 59 on the seventh floor.

The KDA is going to run an advertisement campaign regarding the balloting on TV, in newspapers and on social media.

LARP Project Director Mobeen Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that a six-member committee is working on the project. It comprises the KDA’s finance member, KMC’s senior director, two representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers, a representative of the real estate industry and the LARP project director.

How much will the shops and offices cost?

Siddiqui has given an estimate of how much the spaces will cost.

Shops will range from around Rs5 million to Rs7 million. There will be an extra 10% to 15% charged for premium spaces, like corner shops and those that face the road. Buyers will be able to pay for the shops in installments for a year.

Offices will range between Rs1 million and Rs3 million. Buyers will be able to pay in installments for six months.

Restoring the plaza wasn’t easy, said Siddiqui. The process of restoring it was rife with political interference. He said political parties were ‘sleeping’ when the plaza had been laying abandoned for the past 10 years.

“They didn’t even bother about the dismal state of the plaza, but as soon as the KDA took the initiative to restore and revamp the place they came and asked to be involved in the decision-making process,” he added.

Siddiqui said the KDA plans to auction off parking spaces in the plaza in the future. Right now, you can pay Rs50 to park a car and Rs20 for a motorcycle.

A walk down memory lane

The parking plaza was inaugurated in 2009 by then governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan and nazim Mustafa Kamal. It was named the CDGK Parking Plaza, as the KDA was in control of the City District Government Karachi under the Sindh Local Government Ordinance, 2001. It was constructed with at an estimated cost of Rs650 million.

The plaza was constructed to facilitate traffic and parking in one of Karachi’s busiest trade centres but encroachments meant that it wasn’t used for its actual purpose.

For 10 years, the plaza was abandoned. In 2016, when the KDA was revived, it took control of the plaza and renamed it.

Recently, the KMC’s Anti-Encroachment Department demolished all the illegal constructions in and around the plaza.