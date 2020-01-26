Sunday, January 26, 2020  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

125,000 Pakistan Post franchises to be opened across the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
125,000 Pakistan Post franchises to be opened across the country

File Photo

Almost 125,000 franchises of Pakistan Post will be built across the country this year as a part of a development programme, according to Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed.

“These franchises will help create employment for young people from all areas of the country and eventually will boost businesses,” he said.

The post offices will be updated with modern equipment to facilitate people. A home delivery service will be opened at offices through which essential household items will be delivered. A pick-up service will also be launched.

A 24-hour service will be initiated through which facilities such as payment of bills, delivery of parcels, collection of remittances and e-commerce will be provided.

“With these changes, around 200,000 to 300,000 people will be employed,” Saeed said.

Electric rickshaws and bikes will also be provided. Another aim of the programme is to enable businessmen in rural areas reach customers in urban regions and expand their businesses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murad saeed Pakistan Post
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.