125,000 Pakistan Post franchises to be opened across the country

Almost 125,000 franchises of Pakistan Post will be built across the country this year as a part of a development programme, according to Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed.

“These franchises will help create employment for young people from all areas of the country and eventually will boost businesses,” he said.

The post offices will be updated with modern equipment to facilitate people. A home delivery service will be opened at offices through which essential household items will be delivered. A pick-up service will also be launched.

A 24-hour service will be initiated through which facilities such as payment of bills, delivery of parcels, collection of remittances and e-commerce will be provided.

“With these changes, around 200,000 to 300,000 people will be employed,” Saeed said.

Electric rickshaws and bikes will also be provided. Another aim of the programme is to enable businessmen in rural areas reach customers in urban regions and expand their businesses.