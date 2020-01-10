Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Local

10-year-old Multan girl sells handmade jewellery to help the poor

Photo: Naya Din (screen grab)

A 10-year-old girl in Multan has proven that you don’t need to be an adult or rich to help people.

Maryam makes unique jewellery at home and sells it online. The fifth grader donates the proceeds to give to under-privileged children.

Speaking on Thursday on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din , she said that she learnt the technique of wrapping wires and making simple handmade jewellery from YouTube.

Maryam said she decided to make simple wire jewellery due to the rise in gold prices. She sells rings, bangles and sets.

Her father says he takes pride in his daughter’s ambition.

“We encouraged her when she spoke to us about her idea. We will continue to support her in every way,” he said.

He added that Maryam has helped many children buy school uniforms and bags with the money she made from selling jewellery.

