10 transgender persons jailed for ‘attacking’ police station in Swat

Posted: Jan 27, 2020
Police had registered an FIR against 20

Ten transgender persons were arrested in Swat on Sunday for allegedly attacking the Mingora police station.

According to the police, a group of 20 transgender persons had hurled stones at the police station and protested outside it after which an FIR was registered against them.

“They had chanted slogans and blocked the road leading to the police station as well,” a police officer said. A local court heard the case and sent 10 of them to jail. The police are searching for the remaining 10 accused.

President of the Swat Transgender Association, Nadia Khan, said that Naimat Ali, a transgender person, had filed a complaint against Sajad Ali and Hussain Ali for allegedly opening fire on her residence.

The accused, however, were granted bail after which the transgender persons had protested outside the police station for actions to be taken against them.

mingora swat
 
