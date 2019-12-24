Stories you loved in 2019: Hamza beats William

If you turned on SAMAA TV in 2019, you might think that people were only interested in coverage of politics in Pakistan. That is true, but when we studied what you, our readers, liked online, we were pleasantly surprised. Hint: you’re worried about frogs.

We used Google Analytics to pull out a list of the top 500 most-read stories in English and Urdu. Here is the biggest trend we learnt about what you like:

You liked English ‘hard’ news stories, followed by those on life and style, entertainment and celebrities. After that, you read thousands of Urdu stories, Sports stories in English and then our economy coverage.

One of the most-read stories was simple feel-good news about Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar.

They reigned our website for the most-read story, beating Kate and William, who our Urdu readers loved.

Our Sports buffs may have been disappointed with the World Cup results, but had followed the coverage keenly.

In the news category, the story you read the most was one that cut to the heart of privacy:

On the Economy front, it was very clear you were interested in developments in the auto sector.

The best-selling items also included fact-checks, which we were happy to see our readers care about. In an age of disinformation, deepfakes, Facebook data leaks, Pakistanis are concerned with privacy.

