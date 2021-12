Is PTI govt going for another IMF program in April?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Negotiations for the next IMF [debt] program will start in April next year,” said Dr Hussain. He was speaking on SAMAA TV’s programThursday night.

"By that time, the [economic] situation will be so bad that the government will argue that it had no choice but to go for another IMF loan program. This situation is being created,” he added.