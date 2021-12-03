Is PTI govt going for another IMF program in April?

Dr Ashfaq Hussain, an economic expert, believes that the government is laying the groundwork to go the International Monetary Fund for another loan program. “Negotiations for the next IMF [debt] program will start in April next year,” said Dr Hussain. He was speaking on SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik Live Thursday night.[You may also want to read: A list of every economic team leader in the PTI government since 2018]"By that time, the [economic] situation will be so bad that the government will argue that it had no choice but to go for another IMF loan program. This situation is being created,” he added.